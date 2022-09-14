Verity Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Verity Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,264 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPR. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 242.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter valued at $91,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 768.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SPR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.70. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.18 and a 12 month high of $53.31.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($1.00). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 88.69%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.02%.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

