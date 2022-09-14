Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VIAV shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Viavi Solutions during the second quarter worth $407,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 296.2% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 415,319 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 310,493 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 11.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,202 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Viavi Solutions during the second quarter worth $326,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 78.2% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,078,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,502,000 after buying an additional 911,940 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock opened at $14.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.46 and a 200-day moving average of $14.69. Viavi Solutions has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $18.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 282.80 and a beta of 0.77.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $335.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.62 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

