Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 94.46% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays cut their price target on Vir Biotechnology to $67.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.38.

Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $20.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.81. Vir Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $18.21 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 2.57 and a beta of -0.29.

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.41). Vir Biotechnology had a return on equity of 68.86% and a net margin of 52.29%. The business had revenue of $40.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Vir Biotechnology’s quarterly revenue was down 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, insider Phillip Pang sold 4,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $124,225.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,584,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Phillip Pang sold 4,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $124,225.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,584,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 122,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $3,430,566.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,094,080 shares in the company, valued at $618,413,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 173,385 shares of company stock valued at $4,767,741. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 9,370.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,055,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,047,000 after buying an additional 2,033,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,193,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665,657 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 485.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 967,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,523,000 after buying an additional 802,652 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,620,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,731,000 after buying an additional 483,261 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 495.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 562,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,324,000 after buying an additional 468,000 shares during the period. 64.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

