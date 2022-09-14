Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Short Interest Update

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 80.9% from the August 15th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

EDI traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,662. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.71 and a 52-week high of $9.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.89.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EDI. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 69,283 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 86,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 41,368 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 169,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 16,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 8,225 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

