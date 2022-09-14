Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Short Interest Update

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 80.9% from the August 15th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Price Performance
EDI traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,662. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.71 and a 52-week high of $9.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.89.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.76%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Company Profile
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.
See Also
