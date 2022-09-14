Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Stock Rating Lowered by Berenberg Bank

Vistry Group (LON:VTY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 840 ($10.15) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 1,560 ($18.85). Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.02% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,241 ($15.00) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.29) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 772 ($9.33) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($16.92) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vistry Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,207.88 ($14.59).

Get Vistry Group alerts:

Vistry Group Trading Down 3.7 %

LON:VTY opened at GBX 770.50 ($9.31) on Monday. Vistry Group has a one year low of GBX 716 ($8.65) and a one year high of GBX 1,278.50 ($15.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 852.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 881.96. The company has a market cap of £1.68 billion and a PE ratio of 675.88.

Insider Transactions at Vistry Group

About Vistry Group

In other Vistry Group news, insider Earl Sibley acquired 6,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 804 ($9.71) per share, with a total value of £49,622.88 ($59,959.98).

(Get Rating)

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a housebuilder in the United Kingdom. The company offers one-bedroom to five-bedroom family homes. As of December 31, 2021, it had 42,770 controlled land bank plots and 40,000 strategic land bank plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vistry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.