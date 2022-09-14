Walker River Resources (CVE:WRR) Trading 15.6% Higher

Walker River Resources Corp. (CVE:WRR – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 15.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. 119,333 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 86,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.93 million and a PE ratio of -112.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.38.

Walker River Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Lapon Canyon gold project with 147 claims located in Nevada. The company was formerly known as Rhino Exploration Inc and changed its name to Walker River Resources Corp.

