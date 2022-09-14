Walleye Capital LLC Acquires 1,227 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $12,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in shares of Booking by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Booking by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Booking by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,912.37 per share, with a total value of $956,185.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total transaction of $630,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,546,838. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,912.37 per share, with a total value of $956,185.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Booking Trading Up 2.4 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on BKNG. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on Booking to $2,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,550.37.

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $47.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,967.80. 12,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,970. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,906.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,047.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,669.34 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66. The firm has a market cap of $78.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.79, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.55) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 97.26 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

