Walleye Capital LLC Has $9.28 Million Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 58,800 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $9,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 8,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 27,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 21.8% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 19,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.4 %

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.40. 590,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,440,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.77. The company has a market cap of $164.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price objective on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.97.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.