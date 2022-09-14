Walleye Capital LLC Sells 94,732 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Walleye Capital LLC cut its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 122,522 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 94,732 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $7,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE TJX traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.58. 144,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,798,802. The stock has a market cap of $74.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.62. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $77.35.

Insider Activity

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 146,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,034. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen increased their price target on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TJX Companies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.72.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

