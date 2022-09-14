WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,405 Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,891,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,313,000 after purchasing an additional 250,197 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,682,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,790,000 after buying an additional 126,645 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,537,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,056,000 after buying an additional 459,736 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,441,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,307,000 after buying an additional 229,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,251,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,758,000 after buying an additional 178,226 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

VYM stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,163,843. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.63 and a twelve month high of $115.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.58.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.