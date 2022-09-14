WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,927 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,785,000. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,626 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,649 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 748 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of AMD stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.81. 1,262,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,731,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.44. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $71.60 and a one year high of $164.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at $292,757,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,518 shares of company stock worth $15,378,613 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.