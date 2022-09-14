WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Sells 124 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,028 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Target comprises approximately 1.7% of WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in Target by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Target by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Target by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 944 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Target by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Stock Performance

TGT stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.33. 94,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,869,205. The firm has a market cap of $76.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.50. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $268.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

TGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.67.

Insider Activity at Target

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

