Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Hannover Rück (HNR1)

Hannover Rück (FRA: HNR1) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/13/2022 – Hannover Rück was given a new €205.00 ($209.18) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

9/9/2022 – Hannover Rück was given a new €140.00 ($142.86) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

9/9/2022 – Hannover Rück was given a new €190.00 ($193.88) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

9/7/2022 – Hannover Rück was given a new €175.00 ($178.57) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/7/2022 – Hannover Rück was given a new €155.00 ($158.16) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/5/2022 – Hannover Rück was given a new €174.00 ($177.55) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

9/1/2022 – Hannover Rück was given a new €140.40 ($143.27) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

8/30/2022 – Hannover Rück was given a new €205.00 ($209.18) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

8/26/2022 – Hannover Rück was given a new €140.40 ($143.27) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

8/24/2022 – Hannover Rück was given a new €205.00 ($209.18) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

8/10/2022 – Hannover Rück was given a new €155.00 ($158.16) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/5/2022 – Hannover Rück was given a new €180.00 ($183.67) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

8/4/2022 – Hannover Rück was given a new €195.00 ($198.98) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

8/4/2022 – Hannover Rück was given a new €194.00 ($197.96) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

8/4/2022 – Hannover Rück was given a new €174.00 ($177.55) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

8/4/2022 – Hannover Rück was given a new €185.00 ($188.78) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/4/2022 – Hannover Rück was given a new €185.00 ($188.78) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

8/4/2022 – Hannover Rück was given a new €150.00 ($153.06) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/26/2022 – Hannover Rück was given a new €194.00 ($197.96) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

7/20/2022 – Hannover Rück was given a new €138.20 ($141.02) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Hannover Rück Stock Performance

Shares of FRA:HNR1 traded up €0.65 ($0.66) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €163.30 ($166.63). The stock had a trading volume of 177,009 shares. Hannover Rück SE has a 52 week low of €94.75 ($96.68) and a 52 week high of €116.37 ($118.74). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €144.00 and its 200 day moving average price is €144.89.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

