Workiva (NYSE:WK) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.27–$0.25 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $132.00 million-$133.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $133.46 million. Workiva also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.57–$0.53 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WK. Citigroup began coverage on Workiva in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Workiva from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workiva has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $95.00.

NYSE WK traded down $1.85 on Wednesday, hitting $67.23. The stock had a trading volume of 11,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,909. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Workiva has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $173.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.45 and a beta of 1.41.

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $131.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.90 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 13.80% and a negative return on equity of 137.88%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Workiva will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WK. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA now owns 41,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,865,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Workiva by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,888 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 3.6% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 13.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

