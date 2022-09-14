Worksport (OTCMKTS:WKSP) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Shares of Worksport Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WKSP – Get Rating) fell 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.35 and last traded at $2.37. 240,812 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 193,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.

Worksport Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.19. The company has a current ratio of 10.58, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $40.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Worksport

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WKSP. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Worksport during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Worksport during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Worksport during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Worksport Company Profile

Worksport Ltd., through its subsidiary, designs, manufactures, and distributes truck tonneau covers in Canada and the United States. The company offers soft cover (SC) and tough cover (TC) tonneau covers, including SC3, a tri-fold cover that seals around the truck bed with a rubber gasket designed to protect cargo from moisture and debris; SC3pro that allows the operator to open the cover by pulling a release cable; and TC3, a thick aluminum tri-cover panel with a honey-comb core coated in a durable black scratch-resistant powder coating.

See Also

