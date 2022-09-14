XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 92.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

XFLT stock opened at $7.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.73. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 52 week low of $6.67 and a 52 week high of $9.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XFLT. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 9.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 351,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 30,345 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 23.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 209,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 40,377 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 24.9% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 20,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,317,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 8.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the period.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

