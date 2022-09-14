Zipmex (ZMT) Trading Up 13.9% Over Last 7 Days

Zipmex (ZMT) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 14th. Zipmex has a total market cap of $10.99 million and approximately $14,977.00 worth of Zipmex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zipmex coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000830 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Zipmex has traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zipmex Profile

Zipmex is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2019. Zipmex’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,457,505 coins. Zipmex’s official Twitter account is @zipmex.

Zipmex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Zipmex Token (ZMT) is an ERC-20 traded digital asset native to the Zipmex ecosystem. It is a utility token designed to provide Zipmex ecosystem benefits and to enable access to attractive opportunities, as well as innovative products and services in the digital asset space. Telegram | Medium “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipmex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zipmex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zipmex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

