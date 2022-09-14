Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.66-$3.69 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.38 billion-$4.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.54 billion. Zoom Video Communications also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.82-$0.83 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Mizuho cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $190.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $142.00 to $122.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $91.00 to $76.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $139.58.

Zoom Video Communications Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ZM stock traded up $0.84 on Wednesday, reaching $79.70. 141,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,002,009. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.91. The company has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of -0.49. Zoom Video Communications has a twelve month low of $77.79 and a twelve month high of $291.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $262,372.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,697,753.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $262,372.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,697,753.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.04, for a total transaction of $750,668.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,823 shares of company stock valued at $3,526,086 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

