Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Shares Bought by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,300 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 0.13% of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions worth $5,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZWS. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,653,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $13,468,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 12.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 563,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,930,000 after purchasing an additional 62,232 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,340,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 59.6% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 586,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,756,000 after purchasing an additional 218,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Zurn Elkay Water Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZWS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZWS traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.39. The stock had a trading volume of 8,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,014. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.32. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $38.31.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $284.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.77 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 4.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

(Get Rating)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.