ACoconut (AC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $29,833.00

ACoconut (AC) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 17th. ACoconut has a total market capitalization of $194,847.42 and $29,833.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ACoconut has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. One ACoconut coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0732 or 0.00000366 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00029878 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000086 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000070 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Belka (BELKA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut Coin Profile

ACoconut (CRYPTO:AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi.

Buying and Selling ACoconut

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

