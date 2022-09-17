Addison Capital Co Purchases 190 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Addison Capital Co boosted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,309 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Boeing were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Boeing by 1,092.3% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 6,466.7% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BA traded down $5.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.29. 10,310,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,510,301. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.68 billion, a PE ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.72 and its 200 day moving average is $157.22. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $233.94.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $281.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.07.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

