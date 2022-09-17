AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Short Interest Up 24.2% in August

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the August 15th total of 918,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 260,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

AeroVironment Stock Performance

Shares of AeroVironment stock traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.13. 720,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,477. AeroVironment has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $114.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,842.97 and a beta of 0.50.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.19). AeroVironment had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. AeroVironment’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AeroVironment will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AeroVironment

In other news, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total value of $50,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,518.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Charles R. Holland sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $336,884.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,799,231.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total value of $50,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,518.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,502 shares of company stock worth $629,770. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $379,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 38,491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,279,000. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVAV. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of AeroVironment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AeroVironment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

About AeroVironment

(Get Rating)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.