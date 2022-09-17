AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Short Interest Up 24.2% in August

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the August 15th total of 918,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 260,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.
AeroVironment Stock Performance
Shares of AeroVironment stock traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.13. 720,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,477. AeroVironment has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $114.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,842.97 and a beta of 0.50.
AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.19). AeroVironment had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. AeroVironment’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AeroVironment will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AeroVironment
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $379,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 38,491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,279,000. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVAV. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of AeroVironment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AeroVironment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.
About AeroVironment
AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).
See Also
