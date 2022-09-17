Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Buys 65 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 22.2% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $542,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $97,886,000. Offit Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 41,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

QQQ stock traded down $1.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $289.32. The company had a trading volume of 79,920,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,174,648. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $408.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $313.97.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

