Apella Capital LLC Has $249,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,889 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:T opened at $16.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.41 and its 200 day moving average is $20.28. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.55 and a 12 month high of $21.53.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. AT&T’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on T shares. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen lowered their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.78.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

