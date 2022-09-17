Arweave (AR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $338.27 Million

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 17th. Over the last seven days, Arweave has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. Arweave has a market capitalization of $338.27 million and $9.95 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for $10.13 or 0.00050617 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,012.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.99 or 0.00609592 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.42 or 0.00261962 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005275 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00009811 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org.

Arweave Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time.As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

