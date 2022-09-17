Atari Token (ATRI) Trading Down 0.1% This Week

Atari Token (ATRI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Atari Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Atari Token has a market capitalization of $5.74 million and approximately $3,119.00 worth of Atari Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Atari Token has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 90.6% against the dollar and now trades at $623.65 or 0.03116644 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00102872 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002415 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00827797 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Atari Token
Atari Token’s genesis date was July 27th, 2020. Atari Token’s total supply is 1,975,082,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,481,092,185 coins. Atari Token’s official Twitter account is @atari. The official website for Atari Token is www.atarichain.com.
