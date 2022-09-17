Aurora (AOA) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $105,839.00

Aurora (AOA) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. During the last week, Aurora has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Aurora coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Aurora has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and $105,839.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Aurora

AOA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,975,060,788 coins. Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial.

Buying and Selling Aurora

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an Ethereum-based token that powers the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

