Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) Short Interest Update

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the August 15th total of 1,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Bank of South Carolina Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of BKSC traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.80. 27,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,568. The firm has a market cap of $93.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.55. Bank of South Carolina has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $21.04.
Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 12.87%.
Bank of South Carolina Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of Bank of South Carolina
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 23.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina during the second quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 37.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.62% of the company’s stock.
Bank of South Carolina Company Profile
Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
