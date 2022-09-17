Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) Short Interest Update

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the August 15th total of 1,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Bank of South Carolina Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of BKSC traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.80. 27,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,568. The firm has a market cap of $93.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.55. Bank of South Carolina has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $21.04.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 12.87%.

Bank of South Carolina Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Bank of South Carolina

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. Bank of South Carolina’s payout ratio is currently 61.82%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 23.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina during the second quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 37.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Company Profile

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

