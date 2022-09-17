Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Has $3.03 Million Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,274 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,625 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up approximately 1.6% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TJX traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.66. The stock had a trading volume of 6,657,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,615,835. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The stock has a market cap of $75.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,125,468.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,975,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Gordon Haskett cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.94.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.