Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $4.89 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,873,879,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in PayPal by 410.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,060,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $816,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678,823 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,911,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,438,958 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in PayPal by 167.6% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,872,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $563,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051,934 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $2.40 on Friday, hitting $94.00. 17,490,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,769,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $108.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $282.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.80 and a 200 day moving average of $90.94.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PayPal from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Redburn Partners cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PayPal from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.93.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

