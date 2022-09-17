Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,066 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 344.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 226.0% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 71.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Trading Down 21.4 %

Shares of FDX traded down $43.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.02. The stock had a trading volume of 34,201,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,643. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $155.00 and a 1 year high of $266.79. The firm has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $221.14 and its 200 day moving average is $218.02.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 23.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays set a $320.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of FedEx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $258.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total transaction of $2,765,687.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,337,977.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

