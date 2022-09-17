Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 191 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,379 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.1% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $8,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total transaction of $58,105.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,426.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total value of $58,105.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,426.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $3,075,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,934 shares of company stock worth $8,518,068. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

META traded down $3.26 on Friday, reaching $146.29. 40,122,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,191,900. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.80. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.29 and a fifty-two week high of $371.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.30.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities set a $215.00 price objective on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.46.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

