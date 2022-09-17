BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 109,700 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the August 15th total of 144,200 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 35,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on BIOL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on BIOLASE in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Get BIOLASE alerts:

BIOLASE Stock Performance

NASDAQ BIOL traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.05. The company had a trading volume of 27,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.17. BIOLASE has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $17.38. The company has a market cap of $20.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day moving average of $6.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BIOLASE

BIOLASE ( NASDAQ:BIOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The medical technology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.29). BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 42.72% and a negative return on equity of 77.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BIOLASE in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BIOLASE in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 18,682 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 2.5% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,621,992 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 39,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 117.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 54,650 shares during the last quarter. 21.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIOLASE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.