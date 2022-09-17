Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,800 shares, a growth of 49.3% from the August 15th total of 45,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Biophytis Stock Down 7.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ BPTS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.70. 22,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,879. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Biophytis has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $9.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Biophytis in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Biophytis Company Profile

Biophytis SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutics that slow the degenerative processes and improve functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases. Its therapeutics focuses on targeting and activating key biological resilience pathways that could protect against and counteract the effects of the multiple biological and environmental stresses that lead to age-related diseases.

