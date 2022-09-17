Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Hits $23.16 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 17th. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $405.68 million and approximately $3.69 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $23.16 or 0.00115096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.73 or 0.00291845 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00073787 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002999 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.