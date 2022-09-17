BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, an increase of 91.1% from the August 15th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MUA. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $579,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 457,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after purchasing an additional 44,871 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $331,000. 11.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $11.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,441. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $16.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.19.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0455 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

