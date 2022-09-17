Blank Wallet Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.75 Million (BLANK)

Blank Wallet (BLANK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. In the last week, Blank Wallet has traded up 39% against the dollar. Blank Wallet has a market cap of $15.31 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blank Wallet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00001838 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 91.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $647.14 or 0.03219692 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00102705 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004976 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004975 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00824485 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. Telegram | Discord | LinkedIn | Medium “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blank Wallet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blank Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

