Cake Monster (MONSTA) Trading Up 50.2% Over Last Week

Cake Monster (MONSTA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Cake Monster has a total market capitalization of $8.70 million and $12,248.00 worth of Cake Monster was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cake Monster has traded up 50.2% against the dollar. One Cake Monster coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $648.13 or 0.03219196 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00103323 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004967 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004967 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002410 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.64 or 0.00822696 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Cake Monster Profile
Cake Monster’s total supply is 7,396,843,374 coins and its circulating supply is 6,282,796,954 coins. Cake Monster’s official Twitter account is @thecakemnstr. The Reddit community for Cake Monster is https://reddit.com/r/CAKEMONSTER.
Cake Monster Coin Trading
