Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Short Interest Update

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 124,800 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the August 15th total of 103,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 269,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Cansortium Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of Cansortium stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.18. 34,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,134. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.24. Cansortium has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $0.91.

About Cansortium

Cansortium Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis in the United States. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution activities. Its medical cannabis products are offered in oral drops, capsules, suppositories, topicals, syringes, dried flower, prerolls, cartridges, and edibles.

