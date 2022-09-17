Carbon Coin Trading Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (CXRBN)

Carbon Coin (CXRBN) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Carbon Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00002063 BTC on popular exchanges. Carbon Coin has a market capitalization of $1.98 million and $10,009.00 worth of Carbon Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Carbon Coin has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,019.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004882 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00057588 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012542 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005571 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00065632 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004993 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00077957 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Carbon Coin Profile

Carbon Coin (CXRBN) is a coin. It launched on March 22nd, 2018. Carbon Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 coins. Carbon Coin’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Carbon Coin is https://reddit.com/r/CNESCommunity.

Carbon Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carbon Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carbon Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

