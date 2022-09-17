CateCoin Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $23.87 Million (CATE)

CateCoin (CATE) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. In the last seven days, CateCoin has traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. CateCoin has a market cap of $23.87 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of CateCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CateCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CateCoin alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 92.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $646.47 or 0.03214122 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00102994 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00822997 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

CateCoin Profile

CateCoin’s launch date was February 25th, 2021. CateCoin’s total supply is 88,512,220,866,224 coins and its circulating supply is 32,637,761,699,941 coins. The official website for CateCoin is catecoin.club. CateCoin’s official Twitter account is @cateclub and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CateCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Catecoin is a cat-themed decentralized meme-based cryptocurrency that provides a platform to meme makers. It launched Catecoin with the intention to add real value to the meme world. Catecoin will allow meme creators to create and earn with their memes in a Decentralised way. Telegram “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CateCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CateCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CateCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CateCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CateCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.