Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Short Interest Up 20.5% in August

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,050,000 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the August 15th total of 5,850,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Cerus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CERS traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,590,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,813. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.07. Cerus has a 1-year low of $3.69 and a 1-year high of $8.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Insider Activity at Cerus

In other news, insider Richard J. Benjamin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,665 shares in the company, valued at $884,044.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cerus

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CERS. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Cerus by 9.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 328,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 29,597 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Cerus by 3.8% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 233,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 8,516 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cerus in the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Cerus by 102.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 863,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after buying an additional 437,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP grew its position in Cerus by 21.2% in the second quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,580,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

