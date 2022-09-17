Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Short Interest Up 20.5% in August

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,050,000 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the August 15th total of 5,850,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.
Cerus Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CERS traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,590,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,813. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.07. Cerus has a 1-year low of $3.69 and a 1-year high of $8.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.08.
Insider Activity at Cerus
In other news, insider Richard J. Benjamin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,665 shares in the company, valued at $884,044.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Cerus
Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cerus (CERS)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.