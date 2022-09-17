CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) Short Interest Update

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 63.0% from the August 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Societe Generale upgraded shares of CGG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

CGG Stock Performance

Shares of CGGYY remained flat at $0.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. CGG has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.98.

CGG Company Profile

CGG ( OTCMKTS:CGGYY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $228.00 million for the quarter.

CGG provides data, products, services, and solutions in Earth science, data science, sensing, and monitoring in North America, the Central and South Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir; and Equipment. The Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir segment develops and licenses multi-client seismic surveys; processes seismic data; and sells seismic data processing software under the Geovation brand.

See Also

