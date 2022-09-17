China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) Short Interest Up 50.6% in August

China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 975,800 shares, a growth of 50.6% from the August 15th total of 648,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 487.9 days.
China Literature Price Performance
Shares of China Literature stock remained flat at $4.06 during trading on Friday. China Literature has a 52-week low of $3.99 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.33.
China Literature Company Profile
