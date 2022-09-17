China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Short Interest Down 42.4% in August

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 42.4% from the August 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

China Resources Beer Trading Up 0.7 %

OTCMKTS:CRHKY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,012. China Resources Beer has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $17.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.68 and its 200-day moving average is $12.80.

China Resources Beer Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0606 per share. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

About China Resources Beer

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells beer products. The company offers its products under the Heineken, Li, Löwen Fruit Beer, Snow Xiao Pi Qi, Amstel, and Edelweiss brand names. As of March 24, 2022, it operated 65 breweries in 24 provinces, municipalities, and autonomous regions in Mainland China.

