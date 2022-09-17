China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,100 shares, an increase of 35.3% from the August 15th total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

China Shenhua Energy Price Performance

Shares of China Shenhua Energy stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $12.53. The stock had a trading volume of 8,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,542. China Shenhua Energy has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $13.98. The company has a market cap of $62.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.20.

China Shenhua Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $1.3115 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.39%. This is an increase from China Shenhua Energy’s previous dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. China Shenhua Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

China Shenhua Energy Company Profile

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the production and sales of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through six segments: Coal, Power, Railway, Port, Shipping, and Coal Chemical.

