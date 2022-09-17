Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLEV) Short Interest Down 28.1% in August

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLEV – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the August 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.
Concrete Leveling Systems Stock Performance
Shares of Concrete Leveling Systems stock remained flat at $3.73 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.20. Concrete Leveling Systems has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $4.13.
About Concrete Leveling Systems
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Concrete Leveling Systems (CLEV)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Leveling Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Leveling Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.