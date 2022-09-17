Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLEV) Short Interest Down 28.1% in August

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLEV – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the August 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Concrete Leveling Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Concrete Leveling Systems stock remained flat at $3.73 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.20. Concrete Leveling Systems has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $4.13.

About Concrete Leveling Systems

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc manufactures and sells specialized equipment for end users in the concrete leveling industry. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Canton, Ohio.

