Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 136,300 shares, an increase of 48.6% from the August 15th total of 91,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 371,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Context Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTX traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.45. 567,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,593. Context Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $10.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.91.

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Context Therapeutics will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Context Therapeutics

Context Therapeutics Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Context Therapeutics by 13.6% during the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 883,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 106,044 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in Context Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,313,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in Context Therapeutics by 81.6% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 317,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 142,762 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Context Therapeutics by 10.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 236,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Context Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. 22.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Context Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of cancer for women in the United States. Its lead product candidate is onapristone extended release (ONA-XR), a potent and selective antagonist of the progesterone receptor that is linked to resistance for various classes of cancer therapeutics, such as anti-estrogen therapies across female hormone-dependent cancers.

