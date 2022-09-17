Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 136,300 shares, an increase of 48.6% from the August 15th total of 91,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 371,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Context Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CNTX traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.45. 567,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,593. Context Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $10.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.91.
Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Context Therapeutics will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Context Therapeutics Company Profile
Context Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of cancer for women in the United States. Its lead product candidate is onapristone extended release (ONA-XR), a potent and selective antagonist of the progesterone receptor that is linked to resistance for various classes of cancer therapeutics, such as anti-estrogen therapies across female hormone-dependent cancers.
