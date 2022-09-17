County Line Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:CYLC) Short Interest Up 65.8% in August

County Line Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:CYLC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 65.8% from the August 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 502,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

County Line Energy Stock Performance

CYLC remained flat at $0.02 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03. County Line Energy has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.06.

Get County Line Energy alerts:

About County Line Energy

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

County Line Energy Corp., an exploration stage company, primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties. It focuses on various oil and gas projects located in Hayter region in the east central Alberta area. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for County Line Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for County Line Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.