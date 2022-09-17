Covington Capital Management Acquires 8,245 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,583 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,245 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 442.9% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.41.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $133.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.95 and a 200 day moving average of $136.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock valued at $297,159,579. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

